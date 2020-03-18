Business 'sort of' as usual at Calistoga Farmers' Market before closure

Despite the threat of the coronavirus, customers lined up for fresh fruit and vegetables and seafood at the Calistoga Farmers’ Market on Saturday.

The array of vendors was smaller than usual — some canceled because of the rain — and although the market usually gets a fair share of visitors, almost all of the customers on March 14 were locals, said market organizer Karen Verzosa.

“We’re a very charming market,” Verzosa said. “We’ll just keep going until someone stops us.”

That happened on Monday, when the city declared a local emergency, shuttering schools and city hall.

On Saturday, the market was in compliance with the state’s discouragement of gatherings of more than 250 people and calling for at least 6 feet of spacing for people at smaller venues. Vendor tents were 10 feet apart, and Verzosa also sanitized tables and chairs.

For those who did patronize the outdoor market, produce vendors were well stocked with fruits and vegetables from other Farmers’ Markets elsewhere, like Santa Clara, that were closed on account of the virus.