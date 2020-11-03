"Busy' Calistoga voting center sees many first-time voters

COVID-19 and social distancing notwithstanding, residents lined up to cast their ballots at Calistoga’s voting center on Tuesday.

“It’s been very busy,” said Don Hartung, vote-by-mail lead with Napa County’s Election Division. Hartung also oversaw the voting center in Angwin, which was also busy, he said. “I’ve worked enough elections, and I was surprised by the volume of people.”

What was different this election year was the PPE station set up outside the center, where voters had their temperatures taken and were instructed to use sanitizer before entering the Community Center to cast their ballots. Inside, election volunteers were stationed behind plexiglass dividers, and only five voters were only allowed in at a time.

Overall, Napa County saw a record number of voters casting their ballots this year. As of Monday, the trending was toward 90% of registered voters, according to Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

Hartung said voter demographics in Calistoga were wide-ranging, and with many first-time voters.

“It’s exciting to have this many people voting,” Hartung said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

