Cal Fire: Calistoga in no danger of evacuation

While other parts of Napa Valley are experiencing evacuations due to the complex of lightning-caused fires, the City of Calistoga has so far escaped any such threat. Portions of unincorporated Calistoga, such as Old Lawley Toll Road, were, however, issued evacuation advisories on Wednesday.

The surrounding areas of Lake County, Deer Park and Angwin were among those issued mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday, mainly due to the threat from the Aetna Fire.

That fire is part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fires centered in Napa County.

At a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Cal Fire officials said the evacuation of Angwin and Deer Park was “purely precautionary” due only two roads out of the area for the population which includes Pacific Union College, and Adventist St. Helena Hospital. At the same time “it is a real threat,” with the fire roughly five miles away, said Operations Section Chief Charlie Blankenheim.

The Aetna Fire, that started two days ago, was very active yesterday and continues to burn towards Pope Valley and Butts Canyon, and if it hasn’t already, will burn into the backside of the Spanish Fire, Blankenheim said.