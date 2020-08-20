 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cal Fire: Calistoga in no danger of evacuation

Cal Fire: Calistoga in no danger of evacuation

While other parts of Napa Valley are experiencing evacuations due to the complex of lightning-caused fires, the City of Calistoga has so far escaped any such threat. Portions of unincorporated Calistoga, such as Old Lawley Toll Road, were, however, issued evacuation advisories on Wednesday.

The surrounding areas of Lake County, Deer Park and Angwin were among those issued mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday, mainly due to the threat from the Aetna Fire.

That fire is part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fires centered in Napa County.

At a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Cal Fire officials said the evacuation of Angwin and Deer Park was “purely precautionary” due only two roads out of the area for the population which includes Pacific Union College, and  Adventist St. Helena Hospital. At the same time “it is a real threat,” with the fire roughly five miles away, said Operations Section Chief Charlie Blankenheim.

The Aetna Fire, that started two days ago, was very active yesterday and continues to burn towards Pope Valley and Butts Canyon, and if it hasn’t already, will burn into the backside of the Spanish Fire, Blankenheim said.

In Calistoga, the vacant Napa County Fairgrounds has been turned into a Cal Fire base camp for five counties, with firefighters stationed there on a rotating basis. As of Thursday there were 69 engines and 587 personnel based at the camp. The entire property is being utilized with engines retooling at the Speedway, a supply tent set up at the RV park, tents set up on the grounds of the golf course, and the Tubbs building is being used for press conferences and other meetings.

Editor's Note: Because of the public safety implications of the wildfires, we are providing access to this article free of charge. To support local journalism, please visit

https://napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and consider becoming a member.

Watch Now: How to prepare for a wildlife evacuation

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News