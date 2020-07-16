Cal Fire: Kincade Fire that threatened Calistoga started by PG&E transmission lines

  • Updated
Knights Valley flames Kincade

Flames from the Kincade fire light up the horizon in Knights Valley outside Calistoga last October. The fire came within five miles of the town. 

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

Cal Fire has determined that the Kincade Fire, which nearly caused an evacuation of the town of Calistoga last year, was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity located northeast of Geyserville.

The fire started in Sonoma County, on Oct., 23 and burned 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and caused four non-life threatening injuries. It came within five miles of the Napa County line. 

Cal Fire investigators were immediately dispatched to the Kincade Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. 

Tinder-dry vegetation and strong winds, combined with low humidity and warm temperatures, contributed to extreme rates of fire spread.

The Kincade Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Watch Now: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation 

