Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspensions in Napa, Sonoma, Solano counties

Cal Fire officials have lifted the suspensions on burn permits for six counties in Northern California, including in Napa, Solano and Sonoma.

The suspension was canceled Tuesday for those counties as well as for Colusa, Lake and Yolo counties, due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones said those who possess valid Cal Fire and air quality burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.

Burn piles larger than 4 feet by 4 feet or broadcast burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. People should contact their local Cal Fire station to request an inspection.

Cal Fire reminds residents that those wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning, which can be done by calling the numbers below to the corresponding county offices:

• Colusa County - Colusa County Air Pollution Control District, (530) 458-0581

• Lake County - Lake County Air Quality Management District, (707) 263-7000

• Solano County - Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District, (530) 757-3660