Cal Fire searching for Glass Fire origins in hills outside St. Helena

Even as the Glass Fire rages, Cal Fire investigators have gone to the suspected area of ignition in a remote location in mountains northeast of St. Helena to try to figure out the cause.

“We start as soon as we can,” Cal Fire spokesperson Scott McLean said Thursday. “A lot of times, we will send in an investigator with the initial response, so we can start an investigation right away. Yes, there is an ongoing investigation.”

McLean said he cannot give details about the search for the origins of the fire that has destroyed 107 Napa County homes, a handful of wineries and scorched nearly 57,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Multiple news sources have reported the suspected ignition location as being along North Fork Crystal Springs Road. This one-lane, dead-end rural road passes wooded hills vineyards, an occasional winery and a scattering of driveways to homes.

KTVU Fox 2 reported Wednesday that Cal Fire officials could be seen along North Fork Crystal Spring Road in a vineyard that is surrounded by an electric fence. They were guarded by security, which is usual for an investigation team.