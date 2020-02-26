Cal Fire thins out Angwin’s overgrown Las Posadas forest

Cal Fire is thinning out the overgrown Las Posadas Experimental Forest in hopes of limiting the risk of a fast-moving wildfire that could devastate Angwin.

“We have a very dense, overstocked forest, which lends itself to extreme fire severity,” said Peter Leuzinger, forest manager for Las Posadas.

Thinning out dense undergrowth will produce a healthier forest and slow down a potential wildfire. Cal Fire’s efforts are already evident in some sections of the forest, while other areas are still so dense with Douglas fir saplings that an adult wouldn’t be able to walk between them.

“They’ll just grow closer and closer together into an impenetrable wall of saplings,” Leuzinger said.

Uncontrolled, young Doug fir trees suck up water and nutrients, leaving less for mature trees that often weaken or die.

A team of four firefighters spends each day clearing Doug fir and madrone saplings and piling them up to be burned the next time it rains. Cal Fire also uses a masticator, which Leuzinger described as “a giant lawnmower for trees.”

“We’re left with a more open forest where the mature and desirable trees are left healthier,” Leuzinger said.