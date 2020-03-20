Cal Mart announces special hours for senior shopping starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, March 21, Cal Mart will open the store on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors (65+) and those with critical medical conditions only.

The store will also modify its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. There may also be periods where access to the store will be temporarily delayed in order to adhere to the social distancing requirements of the state and county orders.

Cal Mart will continue with order phone-in and pick-up service for senior citizens (65+) and those with medical conditions under the following terms:

Phone-in orders will be taken Monday through Saturday between 9 and 11 a.m. for pick-up at noon; and from 1 to 3 p.m. for pick-up at 4 p.m.

Pick-ups will be available at the loading dock located on First Street (behind CalMart).

Home delivery can be arranged under special circumstances for those with medical conditions who are unable to leave their homes.

For deliveries and pick up call Karen or Barbara at (707) 942-6271, or leave a message at extension #125.