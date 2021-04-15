Cal Mart in Calistoga to install new emergency generator

The power outages in Calistoga over the past few years have been a big challenge for Cal Mart. With large energy needs for refrigeration, its crucial for the store to have continuous power. Owner Bill Shaw said the store has suffered huge losses in the last few years due to PG&E’s PSPS events.

To prevent further losses, Cal Mart will be installing a new and bigger emergency generator that can carry 100 percent of the store’s load.

The City’s Planning Commission on Wednesday approved an 8-1/2 foot tall generator that will be enclosed by fencing and surrounded by new landscaping along Fair Way at 1491 Lincoln Avenue.

“I’ve been thinking about this for years, with the evacuations, and the inconsistency of the power,” Shaw said. “I’m excited for the landscaping as much as anything, it’s long overdue.”

Plans include landscaping the entire triangular area on Fair Way across from Dr. Wilkinson’s resort with vines and shrubs to replace existing gravel. Landscaping will mask the generator and include two ADA benches, and water-friendly bushes and trees.