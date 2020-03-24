Cal Mart restricts number of customers to combat COVID-19

To prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19, Cal Mart is limiting the number of customers in the store to no more than 20 at any time, starting Tuesday, as announced in a Nixle alert from the City of Calistoga.
The store is also limiting access only through one front door. Store personnel will be located at the door to monitor the number of customers at any one time.
Also, lines will be taped on the ground spaced six feet apart in the checkout lines, and store personnel will be enforcing separation distances. Only registers one, three and five will be open. Store personnel will be wiping down carts and cash registers every 20 minutes and PIN pads more frequently. Other measures include locking the back door with no public entering or exiting, and all warehouses will be locked shut unless there is an active delivery.
As previously announced, Cal Mart will open the store on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 - 9 a.m. for senior citizens (65+) and those with critical medical conditions only. Phone-in and pick-up service for senior citizens (65+) and those with medical conditions will continue to be taken Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for pick-up between 3 - 4 p.m. Pick-ups will be available at the loading dock located on First Street (behind CalMart).
Home delivery can be arranged under special circumstances for those with medical conditions who are unable to leave their homes. For deliveries and pick up call Karen or Barbara at (707) 942-6271, or leave a message at extension #125.
