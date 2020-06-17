Calistoga 2020 graduate Aquino awarded winegrower college scholarship

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduate Angeli Aquino has been awarded a California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation Scholarship.
Aquino was one of three recipients, each receiving $8,000 to attend a University of California or California State University campus. The scholarships are awarded annually to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California winegrape grower.
Each year the CAWG Foundation board selects several recipients from high schools throughout the state. Scholarship selection is based on scholastic ability, financial need, community involvement, leadership and a 500-word essay. Since the program’s inception in 1998, the foundation has awarded $494,500 in scholarships. Funds are raised through the generous donations of members of CAWG and the California wine community.
According to her essay, achieving the American Dream has been instilled in Aquino since she emigrated to the United States at 6 years old. Aquino has challenged herself to be a conscientious, hard-working and high-achieving student. She excelled with difficult classes, earning a top-ranking 4.22 GPA, and with extracurricular activities. Aquino played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track and field. She served as ASB president and Interact Club president, was a member of the Soroptomist Club, and volunteered as a youth basketball coach. Additionally, she held a part-time job as a lifeguard during the year.
Aquino plans to attend UCLA, major in nursing and someday earn a master’s degree. Her teacher wrote that Aquino is “one of the most dedicated, hardworking, responsible and dependable students I have seen in 14 years of teaching” and “will achieve success and make positive contributions as a leader and problem solver wherever she goes in life.”
Also receiving CAWG Scholarships this year are Melissa Castillo, Livermore High School, and Alexandria Ramirez, San Benito High School. Anahi Ruiz, Cloverdale, from Cloverdale High School also received a two year Community College Scholarship for $2,000, as did Vanessa Jimenez Ramirez, and Yasmin Rodriguez, both of Shandon High School.
“All of the amazing scholarship recipients are inspirational because of their unwavering dedication to learning, volunteering and leading,” said Davindar Mahil, chair of the CAWG Foundation board of directors. “We applaud them for their outstanding accomplishments, hard work and their drive to make a difference. Some of the recipients are the first in their family to attend college. The CAWG Foundation is honored to provide these scholarships and show our support for vineyard employees who are valued members of our winegrape industry family.”
