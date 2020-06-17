Calistoga 2020 graduate Aquino awarded winegrower college scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduate Angeli Aquino has been awarded a California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation Scholarship.

Aquino was one of three recipients, each receiving $8,000 to attend a University of California or California State University campus. The scholarships are awarded annually to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California winegrape grower.

Each year the CAWG Foundation board selects several recipients from high schools throughout the state. Scholarship selection is based on scholastic ability, financial need, community involvement, leadership and a 500-word essay. Since the program’s inception in 1998, the foundation has awarded $494,500 in scholarships. Funds are raised through the generous donations of members of CAWG and the California wine community.