Calistoga 8th-grade Wildcats promoted in drive-thru ceremony

This year, eighth-graders graduated from Calistoga Junior-Senior High School in a ceremony that was a little out of the ordinary, but in keeping with social distancing protocol associated with COVID-19.

Students in Calistoga have been attending classes via internet since March, and instead of a traditional ceremony, graduates were promoted in a drive-thru ceremony June 11, wearing masks and staying in their vehicles.

Local photographer Tim Carl was on hand to capture the memorable occasion.

