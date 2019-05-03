The City of Calistoga is seeking applications from residents to serve as a representative for the city on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee (ATAC). The appointed representative will fill the remaining term which expires Dec. 31.
The ATAC is a city council appointed committee that functions in an advisory capacity to improve bicycling, walking, and other active modes of transportation within the city.
Residents interested in serving on the committee may request an application by contacting the city clerk's office at (707) 942-2807, or downloading an application at bit.ly/2RWeBeK.
Applications must be submitted by 4:40 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, to the City of Calistoga, 1232 Washington St., Calistoga, CA 94515.