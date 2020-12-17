Calistoga adds high tech to arsenal ahead of oncoming fire season

As seen from an aerial map of the Glass and LNU Complex Fires, Calistoga is a narrow strip of land surrounded on three sides by flammable terrain.
The city is vulnerable.
In the past few years, several major wildfires have destroyed periphery property and come perilously close to Calistoga city limits. The most recent, the Glass Fire, encroached within yards of Highway 29 to the west.
The wildfires are not anomalies, and in fact are predicted to get worse. The fire season, typically anticipated in the fall, is predicted to begin in April 2021.
Every community is at risk of wildfire if they have wild land around them. The difference in the last few years is the availability of abundant fuel, said Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell.
“There is a lot more fuel, underbrush and dead and dying trees, so there is more of a threat now with bigger fires. The Tubbs Fire, the Glass Fire, you’re seeing it in how big they get and how quick they grow. That, and the hot dry weather we’re experiencing,” he said.
High tech firefighting
In response to the growing threat of wildfires, the city has taken several measures to assist firefighters in the field, and decision making for city officials. Most notably, in February, the city approved $80,000 for a contract with a Colorado fire management company to prepare state-of-the-art wildfire maps and response plans.
The maps are up-to-date and extremely detailed digital reports that show every potential path a fire could take based upon the fuel inside that location. The mapping will aid firefighters in real-time without waiting for reports from Cal Fire before planning and executing action.
“It will pretty much predict where the fire is going to go, and how much time you have before it reaches the community,” Campbell said. “Once we get a report we can take a look at an area and say let’s go in and cut that swath of brush out, and then that threat is eliminated. It will definitely help us do pre-planning and pre-mitigation work.”
It will also assist city officials in making and executing evacuation plans.
Campbell and Planning Director Zac Tusinger have been working closely this past year with Anchor Point Group, based in Colorado, on the mapping. The project was nearly in draft form prior to the most recent Glass Fire, but since, Campbell and Tusinger have asked the company to go back and redo the fuel model portion to reflect the recent fires. The new draft should be ready sometime in January.
The city has also invested in five emergency sirens, three installed within city limits and two in the county. Police and fire vehicles are also now equipped with the hi-lo sirens, indicating emergency. The city has also invested in an AM radio station, which will broadcast updates during emergencies as well. The station should be up and running within the next month.
High risk zoning
Cal Fire last updated its high risk zone designations for Calistoga in 2008 and the landscape has since changed.
“Some areas that were not designated as high risk now are, and some that were may not be because fire has already burned through there and a lot of the vegetation is gone,” Campbell said. “I think there is a lot of value in re-evaluating.”
A key portion of the high risk zone is along the Foothill Boulevard corridor.
“The thing that is really helpful is if people would take care of their property, and even their neighbor’s property, to get brush cleared back,” Campbell said. “We get a lot of push-back from people that don’t want to do it. But it would benefit not only them but their neighbors and the community.”
