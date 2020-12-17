Calistoga adds high tech to arsenal ahead of oncoming fire season

The maps are up-to-date and extremely detailed digital reports that show every potential path a fire could take based upon the fuel inside that location. The mapping will aid firefighters in real-time without waiting for reports from Cal Fire before planning and executing action.

“It will pretty much predict where the fire is going to go, and how much time you have before it reaches the community,” Campbell said. “Once we get a report we can take a look at an area and say let’s go in and cut that swath of brush out, and then that threat is eliminated. It will definitely help us do pre-planning and pre-mitigation work.”

It will also assist city officials in making and executing evacuation plans.

Campbell and Planning Director Zac Tusinger have been working closely this past year with Anchor Point Group, based in Colorado, on the mapping. The project was nearly in draft form prior to the most recent Glass Fire, but since, Campbell and Tusinger have asked the company to go back and redo the fuel model portion to reflect the recent fires. The new draft should be ready sometime in January.