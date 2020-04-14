You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga Adventists help keep the Trail trash-free

Calistoga Adventists help keep the Trail trash-free

Trash clean-up

Don Bobst of Angwin was one of several Seventh-Day Adventist Church volunteers cleaning trash from Silverado Trail in Calistoga on April 12.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

When you're driving or biking on Silverado Trail between Calistoga and St. Helena, ever notice how trash-free the roadway is?

That's thanks in part to volunteers from the Calistoga Seventh-Day Adventist Church who comb the roadway picking up trash the second Sunday of every month. 

On April 12, Easter Sunday, The Weekly Calistogan caught up with Angwin resident Don Bobst, who said he picks up all kinds of trash on the side of the road. From afar it doesn't look like there's much, but Bobst had collected a couple of bags full of wrappers, cardboard, and a blue cushion someone had thrown out. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

