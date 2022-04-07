Calistoga agrees to hire additional city staff

The city of Calistoga is experiencing growing pains with pressure for more services than its staff can currently provide, officials said, and has agreed to increase staff by eight people.

The administrative infrastructure has become “very fragile,” said new City Manager Laura Snideman. “We have grown unevenly and as a result, we are under-resourced. We need additional staff, particularly in administration, to take care of many operational basics.”

Having started her duties on Feb. 1, Snideman brings fresh eyes to an issue the city has known about for some time.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Taking a vacation hasn’t really been too much of an option. It does frighten me a little bit. I don’t want burnout,” Snideman said. “I want to make sure we have a smoothly functioning internal operation, particularly around our budget.”

On April 5, Snideman brought a proposal before the City Council to fill eight positions, which will impact the general fund by about $670,000.

Of the eight positions, two new positions will be created and six standing vacancies will be reclassified. The staff is confident that the City has sufficient revenue to meet an expanding payroll, and the economic outlook is good. The funds will need a second approval to be incorporated into the City’s budget, but the council unanimously gave the approval for Snideman to proceed.

“We are behind in so many projects because of the lack of staff,” said Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega. “It’s time for us to invest in our staff.”

Councilmember Lisa Gift agreed.

“We’ve known for a very long time that we are understaffed. We (as a council) can sit and make decisions all we want but if we don’t have the staff to complete the projects, are we really even doing what our constituents want,” she said.

The demand for services has especially impacted the planning department with an increase in permit applications, and city council initiatives concerned with long-range planning and economic housing development.

City officials will also be looking for administrative positions to provide senior accounting, finance management and human resources assistance; a senior planner to support and manage the volume of planning applications and initiatives and addressing the economic development and broad housing functions; an assistant city manager; a water/wastewater enterprise funds plant operator; and two fire captains.

“The devastating COVID-related economic fears did not materialize to the extent imagined, and the area’s economy is recovering from the lesser impacts seen over the past two years,” the staff report reads.

Home sales also continue to increase significantly in value and property taxes are likely to increase at a higher-than-average annual rate.

Tourism is also thriving again, and TOT (hotel taxes) are likely to be sustained through at least the next fiscal year, the report stated. Mid-year budget estimates show a 63% reserve level, notably above the City Council’s goal of 50% and double the COVID exception of 30%.

Creating and filling some positions, however, could take as long as 10 months, Snideman said. Another issue is finding workspace for more employees, but options include working remotely.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.