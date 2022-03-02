Calistoga ahead of state housing requirement, still seeking input from community

When it comes to meeting the state’s housing requirements, the City of Calistoga has well exceeded the number needed to come into compliance.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the community’s needs have been met.

Like other cities in the Bay Area, Calistoga is required by state law to update the Housing Element in its General Plan every eight years, and this time around the town is way ahead of the game.

“Across every affordable allocation measure, from extremely low to above moderate we have done quite well, to the tune of 307% for this cycle’s allocation,” said Planning and Building Director Jeff Mitchem at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. Mitchem credited the “impressive” accomplishments of his predecessors for having made the progress towards meeting the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) allocations.

Calistoga has met its requirement for 2015-2023 for 119 new housing units. This includes 31 units that are affordable to very low income households, 19 units affordable to low-income households, 19 units affordable to moderate income households, and 50 units affordable to above moderate income households.

Although the City is set for meeting this cycle’s requirement, and is well underway looking forward to the next cycle, the City acknowledges a discrepancy exists between what the state requires and what the needs of the community currently are, as residents are still finding it difficult to find affordable housing.

“We performed wonderfully relative to what the RHNA number was and what we were allotted, but we certainly know that is well, well under what is actually needed in the community,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “So while we over-performed, I would say, certainly we are far, far from the goal line.”

To that extent, the City is making every effort to elicit community input regarding the ongoing process of determining housing needs, and will provide updates at upcoming meetings.

The City’s housing plans are outlined in detail on its website, and is actively soliciting community input between now and October.

