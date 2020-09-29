Calistoga, Angwin ordered evacuated as Glass Fire continues to burn in Napa County

Updated: 11:15 a.m. The Glass Fire burned another 6,000 acres Monday night in Napa and Sonoma counties, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for the 5,000 residents of Calistoga and the 3,000 residents of Angwin.

A total of 42,560 acres have burned in the two counties since Sunday morning. In Napa, there was active fire spread overnight outside Calistoga along Silverado Trail at Oat Hill Mine Road and around Bothe Napa Valley State Park, said Janet Upton, Napa County's public information officer.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Winds abated Monday and the National Weather Service's Red Flag warning ended, but the vegetation is so dry that fire continued to spread overnight, Upton said.

Eighty houses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties, but the tally is an incomplete one, Upton said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Calistoga Monday night and for Angwin, home of Pacific Union College, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. There has been no reported damage inside the city of Calistoga, but the nearby red glow of the Glass Fire loomed large in the eastern hills during the night.