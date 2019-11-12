Applications for vendors are open and rolling for the Calistoga Arts & Crafts Holiday Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the same day as the famous Lighted Tractor Parade, Saturday, Dec. 7.
For the event, there will be arts & crafts for families, as well as refreshments (food, beer, wine) and entertainment to draw the shoppers to 1435 North Oak Street, Calistoga Art Center at the Fairgrounds, Cropp Bldg.
If you would like to volunteer, contact the Calistoga Art Center info@calistogaartcenter.org or by calling 707 942 2278. A vendor application can also be downloaded from the website, or a hard copy can be obtained at the Art Center. Entry forms must be received ASAP.