Calistoga ATAC to discuss Grant Street traffic at Nov. 4 meeting

The City of Calistoga Public Works will present a report about traffic calming measures on Grant Street between Garnett Creek Court and the city limits at the next Active Transportatin Advisory Committee meeting at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The committee will also receive a report from the Police Department on bicycle outreach, and project updates from Public Works and the Planning Department.
Consistent with state and county health orders, this meeting will not be physically open to the public. ATAC members and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting from home. Below is information on how the public may observe and participate in the meeting. The City recognizes that not all residents have the same ways to stay engaged, so several alternatives are offered. Please participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87382458434?pwd=S2MrT3dvbzhhazFjNGlCRVZmKytZdz09 Passcode: 123201
