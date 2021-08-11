Calistoga Back to School Celebration is Aug. 27

UpValley Family Centers and the Calistoga Joint Unified School District will kick off the school year with the 18th annual Back to School Community Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Berry Field on the campus of Calistoga Elementary School.
The Back to School Community Celebration is a joyful tradition that our community—both the young and the young at heart—looks forward to at the end of every summer. This year gathering together in-person will be especially meaningful and will serve as an acknowledgement of the resiliency of students, families, school personnel, and the community after a challenging year.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, the event will safely welcome parents, children, teachers, and community members of all ages to re-connect and have fun at this annual celebration that kicks off the start of the new school year. While this event is outdoors, we ask that all attendees please wear a face mask when in close physical proximity with other guests.
The celebration will feature free entertainment and activities for all ages, including live music by the LC Diamonds, a climbing wall, a free meal, games and prizes. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with UpValley Family Centers and its 40+ partner agencies at a service provider fair that will showcase locally available health and social services. Attendees will also be able to meet the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Superintendent, teachers and community leaders, such as our Police Chief and elected officials.
In addition, the Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be offering free preventative health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 12 years and older.
“After this past year, community togetherness is more important than ever,” said Jenny Ocón, Executive Director of the UpValley Family Centers, “and we are excited to bring this event back in-person to celebrate as a community. We want families to know that the family center, the school district, and our many service provider partners are here to support them and their kids as they head back to school and continue to face the impacts of the pandemic.”
This year’s Back to School celebration is generously sponsored by The Doctors Company, Anonymous Supporting Sponsor, CalMart, The Cave Company, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation, The Joel Toller Team, Jones Family Vineyards, Pacific Gas & Electric Company, and Westamerica Bank.