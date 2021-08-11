Calistoga Back to School Celebration is Aug. 27

UpValley Family Centers and the Calistoga Joint Unified School District will kick off the school year with the 18th annual Back to School Community Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Berry Field on the campus of Calistoga Elementary School.

The Back to School Community Celebration is a joyful tradition that our community—both the young and the young at heart—looks forward to at the end of every summer. This year gathering together in-person will be especially meaningful and will serve as an acknowledgement of the resiliency of students, families, school personnel, and the community after a challenging year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

With COVID-19 precautions in place, the event will safely welcome parents, children, teachers, and community members of all ages to re-connect and have fun at this annual celebration that kicks off the start of the new school year. While this event is outdoors, we ask that all attendees please wear a face mask when in close physical proximity with other guests.