A Calistoga man new to town was in critical condition in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after he was struck upside the head with a glass bottle in a bar fight, police say.
He was released the next day after receiving many stitches and staples to the head, said Calistoga Police Department Sgt. Tim Martin.
The department received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. that reported a man involved in an altercation at a nearby bar was seriously hurt, he said. The caller reported the man was struck by a glass bottle and losing a lot of blood from the head.
Officers found the man standing to the side of Washington Street, just outside of the department. He had a severe cut to the side of his head, Martin said. The man had a blood-soaked cloth that had been used in attempt to stop the bleeding.
Officers called for an air ambulance, but the weather was not good enough. He was taken to the St. Helena Hospital emergency room by ground ambulance. The man, whom police would not identify, was in critical condition, mostly due to blood loss, Martin said, and was eventually transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
The suspect left the bar by the time officers arrived, but the officers' investigation led them to the 900 block of Washington Street. There, they found 27-year-old Edwin Elias Munguia of Calistoga, who officers believed caused the injuries, and arrested him at 3:45 a.m., according to Martin and jail records.
Munguia had injuries to his hand consistent with being involved in the fight, Martin said. Officers also talked to witnesses and reviewed security camera footage.
Munguia was booked into the Napa County jail at 7 a.m. He was charged by the District Attorney on Wednesday with two felonies: assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem, or disfiguring someone. He remained in jail as of Thursday evening.