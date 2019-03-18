Police say a Calistoga bartender is the suspected driver in a fatal early morning crash that killed a pedestrian on March 15.
Daniel Joseph Bazzoli, 42, of Santa Rosa turned himself into police that afternoon after an apparent hit-and-run collision that killed a Santa Rosa man walking along the roadway in the northeastern part of the city early that morning.
The 1:20 a.m. crash occurred on Highway 12, just west of Middle Rincon Road. The incident left 25-year-old Michael John Campbell dead on the westbound shoulder, and the driver of a mid-size pickup truck fled the scene, Santa Rosa police said.
Bazzoli, a bartender at Susie's bar in Calistoga, was interviewed by investigators and allowed them to inspect his 2006 Mitsubishi Raider truck, which police believed was involved. The truck lost a front grill and passenger-side headlight in the collision. The truck showed damage consistent with the crash, police said.
Bazzoli was charged with felony hit-and-run and booked into Sonoma County Jail.
Weekly Calistogan Editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this report.