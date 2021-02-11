Calistoga bids farewell to popular bartender, Christian Curtis

Terry Curtis said, “Although he lived in a number of different cities and states, Christian was from Calistoga and considered Calistoga his home. His greatest love was his son, Bryan, whom he and his ex-wife named after Christian’s childhood friend Bryan Diaz who died when he and Christian were in the sixth grade at Calistoga Elementary. His second love was golf which he played with anyone who would play and as often as possible.”

Curtis’s mother Rebecca said, “Christian was born eight weeks early, and the doctors wouldn’t let anyone see him because they thought he wasn’t going to survive. But he did, and he had such passion for life. At 18 months he could identify every tool in the Sears catalogue, and at four he built a wooden stool for me. He lived life at full speed, never missing a chance to explore. Most importantly, he had a big heart, and he cared for people, even those he had just met. He made friends easily, and if you were one of the people lucky enough to be counted among his friends, you know how special he truly was. He will be desperately missed.”