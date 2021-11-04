 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calistoga Boy Scout Food Drive drop-off is Nov. 13

Boy Scouts logo

This year's Calistoga Boy Scout Troop 18 food collection for local food pantries is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Calistoga High School, 1608 Lake St.

Due to COVID-19 the community need is great. The scouts are accepting canned food and nonperishable items. Please drop off the donations and have them in bags or boxes in car trunks or truck beds. To provide protection for the public, scouts will be wearing masks and gloves and will remove the donations from the vehicles.

Contact Dan Herndon at 707-217-0294 with any questions.

Calistoga hosts Sonoma Academy in boys soccer on Oct. 20.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News