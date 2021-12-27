 Skip to main content
Calistoga Boy Scouts Christmas Tree pickup is Jan. 8

Boy Scout Christmas tree collection

Will Hiserman unloaded a tree collected by the Silverado District Boy Scouts at Napa's Alston Park several years ago. Calistoga's Boy Scouts will pick up trees Jan. 8 this year.

 Register file photo

Boy Scout Troop 18 will be picking up trees within Calistoga city limits on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Be sure to remove all ornaments, lights and the stand, and trees should be out at the curb by 9 a.m. to ensure pick up. No flocked trees or garlands will be collected.

Donations can be left on the front door or mailed to BSA Troop 18, 2004 High Rocks Dr, Calistoga, CA 94515. For more information contact: Dan Herndon 707-217-0294 or dano1606@att.net.

Compost your tree

Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling has provided guidelines for composting your Christmas tree this year: Cut your tree into pieces no larger than 3-feet long and put them in your green compost cart. Again, no flocked trees, and make sure your carts aren't overflowing.

Bring your tree to Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park on Silverado Trail for free drop off until Jan. 22.

Include food scraps, food-soiled paper, and yard trimmings in your green compost cart as well. Mix yard waste and food-soiled paper in with food scraps to reduce pests and odors. Do not set your kitchen pail at the curb.

For questions, contact UVDR at (707) 963-7988, email info@uvds.com, or visit www.uvds.com.

Holiday Waste Tips

UVDR also provides tips on disposing of other holiday trash. Plain wrapping paper that isn't shiny or plastic-lined and doesn't have texture or glitter can be recycled in the blue cart.

Gift bags and cardboard boxes can be reused or recycled, and tissue paper can be composted.

Extra holiday food can be donated or composted. Rigid plastics can be recycled in your blue cart.

Broken Christmas lights can be picked up as E-Waste in your bulky item collection or be brought to Clover Flat Landfill for free.

UVDR will hold another Household Hazardous Waste, Electronic Waste disposal event at the Napa County Fairgrounds in the spring.

