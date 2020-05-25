Calistoga Boy Scouts remember those who served

On May 21, Calistoga Boy Scout Troop 18 planted flags at Pioneer Cemetery, remembering those who have served and honoring those who are currently serving our country.

"Although there won't be ceremonies on Memorial Day, we felt we still should put flags out," said Scout Master Dan Herndon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calistoga American Legion Post 231 canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremonies at both Logvy Park (The Veterans Memorial) and Pioneer Cemetery. They hope to be able to hold the November Veterans Day service at the Veterans Memorial, said Jim Barnes, Adjutant.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.