Calistoga Boy Scouts remember those who served

Calilstoga Boy Scouts Vincent Herndon left and Justin Flynn planted flags at the graves of those who served our country, and in honor of those who are currently serving.

On May 21, Calistoga Boy Scout Troop 18 planted flags at Pioneer Cemetery, remembering those who have served and honoring those who are currently serving our country.

"Although there won't be ceremonies on Memorial Day, we felt we still should put flags out," said Scout Master Dan Herndon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calistoga American Legion Post 231 canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremonies at both Logvy Park (The Veterans Memorial) and Pioneer Cemetery. They hope to  be able to hold the November Veterans Day service at the Veterans Memorial, said Jim Barnes, Adjutant. 

