Calistoga Boys & Girls Club Staff of the Year named for 2020, 2021

Diana Pimentel has been named as Calistoga Boys & Girls Club Staff of the Year for 2020, and and Jen Freutel is Staff of the Year for 2021.

Pimentel was recognized for her efforts during the pandemic and the local fires. Upon reopening our Clubs after the fires, she was vital in communicating to families who had lost power, had not yet returned home, or needed assistance. She seemingly knows every family in our area, and families trusted and relied on her to keep them propped up during what felt like unrelenting stress. She did all this while her and her family were also evacuated and staying in a hotel.

Pimentel has been at the center of everything we do to support families in our community She not only has been essential during any of the emergency situations, but she is also one of the best and most loved staff. At many points in the past 18 months, while the Club has been open for kids, Pimentel would then transition to coordinating disaster and COVID relief in the evenings. To say the least, it has been difficult, yet she has always selflessly and humbly approached the situation. She has been available, willing, and focused at ensuring that anyone in need was taken care of. Pimentel has been a rock star for our kids, families, and the community.

The Club recently presented Pimentel with a gift basket to recognize everything she has given to others of late, and she was genuinely unaware of why she was receiving it.

"In my opinion, some of the best of those that make a difference don't acknowledge the work, they simply wake up and keep going," said Nick Haley, director of operations.

Freutel has been an integral part of the Boys & Girls Clubs for many years, as a former staff member, a parent of children who attended the Club, and now back as Programs Director. Throughout the pandemic, she was on the frontlines of the Feed our Families meal service, coordinating phone calls and deliveries at the end of each day. During Club hours, she coordinated all of the enrichment programming for Club Members. She consistently came up with creative and engaging programs for the kids of Calistoga, and did so with an energy and enthusiasm that brought every kid in the Club to love her.

Few know that Freutel has had to persevere through her own health battles during these tough times. She has never complained or wavered, and has been a model of dependability for the children at the Boys & Girls Club, and has been a role model and mentor for our younger staff. Freutel is the epitome of a home-town hero.