Calistoga budget reserves revised from $488,000 to $1.6M

According to the staff report, the City Manager and Department Directors reviewed more than 700-line items, and combined, were able to cut their budget totals by $357,000. Part of that is the suspension of cost of living adjustments. The Police and Fire Departments will remain fully staffed, while current vacancies in other departments, unless deemed critical for public safety or health, will remain vacant.

The Police Department has made significant cuts in overtime hours, and along with the Fire Department, has made other cuts to part-time salaries, materials and supplies, and training and meetings.

The budget so far contains about $10 million in deferred capital improvement projects, however, several projects related to wastewater treatment plant operations need to urgently move forward, staff said.

Two of the biggest expenditures the City is facing are amendments to the wastewater treatment plant, and replacement of an outdated software system in use by City administration.

Water Operations is anticipating a balance of $1.3 million at the end of June, with working capital of $265,000. With secured grants, a booster pump at Dunaweal needs to be relocated, which will take most if not all of those funds.