Calistoga business owners give mixed reviews on relief loans

As many small business owners in Calistoga are seeking relief from the economic effects of COVID-19, the federal government has released a stimulus loan program through the Small Business Administration (SBA). But figuring out how the program works is another problem in itself.
The program, signed into law as part of the Trump administration’s larger $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, offers two kinds of loans for small businesses with 500 or fewer employees: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).
The PPP, lawmakers said, could be used by businesses for their operating expenses, including rent, mortgage and utilities, and employees. If business owners use 75 percent or more of the loan to cover payroll costs, maintain pre-COVID staffing numbers and avoid pay cuts, the loan will be forgiven, essentially turning it into a grant. EIDLs, from which business owners can request up to $10,000, are meant to replace lost cash flow.
Since the program was introduced March 27, Calistoga has seen an uptick in applications for both kinds of loans, said Rafael Mendoza Jr., branch manager at Bank of the West in Calistoga.
Changing rules
creates confusionFederal officials have repeatedly made changes to the stimulus program, however, and alterations to the application process.
“It’s like building the plane as it’s being flown,” Congressman Mike Thompson told Napa Valley Vintners members in a virtual town hall shortly after the CARES Act was announced, according to Vice President of Industry Relations Rex Stults.
“Nothing like this has ever been done before, and there were a lot of unanswered questions,” Thompson, whose district encompasses much of the North Bay’s wine country, said in an interview. “It took the administration – and I don’t say this critically, it’s just a matter of fact – a while to figure out where this was going, how they’d promulgate rules and regulations, which happens with any new program.”
It was kind of confusing at first, bank manager Mendoza said, but the confusion was over where businesses can go to apply for the PPE loan.
“I think institutions were just kind of funneling out the information as it came. What we’ve been recommending is that business clients apply for both loans, the EIDL grants directly from the SBA, and PPP loans through your bank’s portal.”
To apply for the PPP, business owners need to go to their financial institutions, where their business checking account is housed, and apply with them directly. If their financial institution isn’t affiliated with the SBA, they need to find one that is.
On Saturday, April 3, the PPP application portal at the Bank of the West went live, and Mendoza said he was getting emails until 3 a.m. from customers letting him know they were getting their documents in order.
“The rules are changing day by day, but the program itself isn’t going to change too much. What’s changing is the acceptance rate, because there is a large base of customers that do not have a business checking account. They’ve been operating as a sole proprietor or through their personal account. So I think that’s where there is a disconnect, and where there might still be some change,” Mendoza said.
He also said the application process is streamlined, and “We’re not going for an approval process here. Once we have all the documents, we’re basically at the funding stage. No questions asked. This (pandemic) isn’t something we chose or could have prevented.”
As of Friday, Mendoza said he doesn’t yet know the full terms of the EIDL grant, so he’s been referring clients to the SBA Frequently Asked Questions page of their website, for a bullet-point reference.
“That will give you what you want to know, opposed to reading what the program is and how it was founded,” he said.
Timeliness of funds
Michael Dunsford, owner of Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery, said he applied for an EIDL the moment the funds were made available.
“I actually did receive funding in a relatively short amount of time thereafter,” Dunsford said, describing himself as “at the front of the line” of demand for the loan. He knows the SBA was overwhelmed shortly after with applicants, and that other business owners might be today sitting in limbo, waiting for their chance to apply.
Indeed, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce said in a release on Tuesday, that even for those who apply, “banks are overwhelmed due to the volume of applications and many banks have had to stop taking new PPP applications.”
The Chamber also has a COVID-19 resource center on its website that can help small businesses apply for the loans and also help owners find non-bank options.
Forgivable debt?
Whether a business decides to apply for the loans or not depends on the business owner. Every business situation and its needs are different, Mendoza said.
Dunsford said he knows he’s accumulating debt he wouldn’t have otherwise, and believes the terms of the potentially forgiven PPP loans aren’t well-suited to the restaurant industry, which is hurting.
As it’s being implemented now, the loan is effectively eight weeks of empty cash flow for his business, Dunsford said the funds won’t help make the business profitable, or necessarily keep it afloat once they’re gone. And the loan’s terms make no mention of keeping employees on the payroll following the end of the eight-week window, which Dunsford thinks could result in another round of mass layoffs.
“The bottom line is, restaurants need a real lifeline,” he said. “We all want to bring back our staff, to grow our business, but there has to be revenue there to support that.”
Clive Richardson, owner of Calistoga Roastery, laid off 10 employees who are getting unemployment. He said that even after conferring with his banker he is confused about what exactly is being offered in terms of government loans. He’s concerned about what’s in the small print, including that if you don’t have everyone hired back within a certain period of time, that loan will become an actual loan you have to pay back.
“We went to a banker and he said ‘just be wary because the guidelines are changing every day.’ I said I was skeptical of this idea of getting free money and he said, ‘you should be.’”
Richardson said he is wary of doing anything with the government program as “There are just too many unknowns about that whole scenario that we don’t feel comfortable with. We’re trying to hold off until we get a better sense of things. Right now I’ve got fixed costs, but they are limited. We’re just trying to minimize everything we can right now.”
Mendoza said he has seen business owners lay off employees and rehire them after applying for the loans, but “sometimes it’s just a lot easier to say ‘I’m going to press pause on everything.’ Maybe they already have loans, or it’s just too much for them, or they’ve got enough in reserves to cover what they need to,” he said. “Our business community is great in how much they cherish their employees. I haven’t seen one business owner say ‘I’m just cutting it and starting fresh.’ Honestly, it’s been heartening, and motivational.”
Sarah Klearman contributed to this story.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
