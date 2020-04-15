Calistoga business owners give mixed reviews on relief loans

“We went to a banker and he said ‘just be wary because the guidelines are changing every day.’ I said I was skeptical of this idea of getting free money and he said, ‘you should be.’”

Richardson said he is wary of doing anything with the government program as “There are just too many unknowns about that whole scenario that we don’t feel comfortable with. We’re trying to hold off until we get a better sense of things. Right now I’ve got fixed costs, but they are limited. We’re just trying to minimize everything we can right now.”

Mendoza said he has seen business owners lay off employees and rehire them after applying for the loans, but “sometimes it’s just a lot easier to say ‘I’m going to press pause on everything.’ Maybe they already have loans, or it’s just too much for them, or they’ve got enough in reserves to cover what they need to,” he said. “Our business community is great in how much they cherish their employees. I haven’t seen one business owner say ‘I’m just cutting it and starting fresh.’ Honestly, it’s been heartening, and motivational.”

Sarah Klearman contributed to this story.