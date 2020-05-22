Calistoga cancels annual Fourth of July parade, fireworks

In what would have been the celebration's 87th year, the City of Calistoga has canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade and fireworks display, due to uncertainty about when social gathering restrictions might fully be lifted.

In the end, the city decided it would be too much of a risk for the spread of COVID-19 for everyone involved, from city staff, to volunteers, and to event-goers, said Karan Schlegel, board chair of Celebrate! Napa Valley, which oversees events like the parade and Christmas Faire.

“It’s a disappointment to say the least, for the community and for visitors. But it’s understandable,” she said.

The city was trying to find a way to present the fireworks, at least, so that people could watch from a distance. But with other municipalities also canceling their Fourth of July events, there was a risk that too many people would congregate for Calistoga’s event, Schlegel said.

On Thursday, officials in Yountville announced the cancellation of that town’s Independence Day events, and on Tuesday, the cancellation of Napa’s annual Town & Country Fair in August, was also announced.