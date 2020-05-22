Calistoga cancels annual Fourth of July parade, fireworks

In what would have been the celebration's 87th year, the City of Calistoga has canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade and fireworks display, due to uncertainty about when social gathering restrictions might fully be lifted.
In the end, the city decided it would be too much of a risk for the spread of COVID-19 for everyone involved, from city staff, to volunteers, and to event-goers, said Karan Schlegel, board chair of Celebrate! Napa Valley, which oversees events like the parade and Christmas Faire.
“It’s a disappointment to say the least, for the community and for visitors. But it’s understandable,” she said.
The city was trying to find a way to present the fireworks, at least, so that people could watch from a distance. But with other municipalities also canceling their Fourth of July events, there was a risk that too many people would congregate for Calistoga’s event, Schlegel said.
On Thursday, officials in Yountville announced the cancellation of that town’s Independence Day events, and on Tuesday, the cancellation of Napa’s annual Town & Country Fair in August, was also announced.
Calistoga’s Fourth of July parade is a small-town tradition that draws thousands of spectators each year. Residents, many of whom have been attending the parade for decades, stake out the best viewing spots on Lincoln Avenue with chairs the day before the event. There is always something for everyone with a flow of fire trucks, Mexican dancers with Ballet Folklórico, fancy old cars, clowns, horses and riders, and local politicians, all making their way down the town's main street on a sunny, summer day.
The Fourth of July Parade was formerly called the Silverado Parade, which in years past, marked the start of the annual Napa County Fair -- based at the fairgrounds -- which included carnival rides and games, exhibits of all kinds, including art, photography, home-made jams, jellies and other prepared foods.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
