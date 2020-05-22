You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga cancels annual Fourth of July parade, fireworks
Calistoga cancels annual Fourth of July parade, fireworks

Calistoga Fourth of July parade

Fourth of July festivities in 2019 began with the Annual Calistoga Parade. The Napa County Fairgrounds then opened their gates for a Star-Spangled Social with unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and concert in the sky at dark. Festivities have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

 Tim Carl photography

In what would have been the celebration's 87th year, the City of Calistoga has canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade and fireworks display, due to uncertainty about when social gathering restrictions might fully be lifted.

In the end, the city decided it would be too much of a risk for the spread of COVID-19 for everyone involved, from city staff, to volunteers, and to event-goers, said Karan Schlegel, board chair of Celebrate! Napa Valley, which oversees events like the parade and Christmas Faire.

“It’s a disappointment to say the least, for the community and for visitors. But it’s understandable,” she said.

The city was trying to find a way to present the fireworks, at least, so that people could watch from a distance. But with other municipalities also canceling their Fourth of July events, there was a risk that too many people would congregate for Calistoga’s event, Schlegel said.

On Thursday, officials in Yountville announced the cancellation of that town’s Independence Day events, and on Tuesday, the cancellation of Napa’s annual Town & Country Fair in August, was also announced.

Calistoga’s Fourth of July parade is a small-town tradition that draws thousands of spectators each year. Residents, many of whom have been attending the parade for decades, stake out the best viewing spots on Lincoln Avenue with chairs the day before the event. There is always something for everyone with a flow of fire trucks, Mexican dancers with Ballet Folklórico, fancy old cars, clowns, horses and riders, and local politicians, all making their way down the town's main street on a sunny, summer day.

The Fourth of July Parade was formerly called the Silverado Parade, which in years past, marked the start of the annual Napa County Fair -- based at the fairgrounds -- which included carnival rides and games, exhibits of all kinds, including art, photography, home-made jams, jellies and other prepared foods. 

