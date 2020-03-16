Calistoga cancels city council, planning commission meetings, mayor's forum

Calistoga cancels city council, planning commission meetings, mayor's forum

City of Calistoga logo

In compliance with Gov. Newsom's executive order to cancel non-essential public meetings, and in an effort to protect public health and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Calistoga on Monday canceled regularly scheduled meetings for the month of March as follows: 

  • City Council: Regular meeting, 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17
  • Mayor's Forum: 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18
  • City Council Goal Setting Study Session: 9 a.m., Thursday, March 19
  • Planning Commission: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News