Calistoga cancels city council, planning commission meetings, mayor's forum

In compliance with Gov. Newsom's executive order to cancel non-essential public meetings, and in an effort to protect public health and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Calistoga on Monday canceled regularly scheduled meetings for the month of March as follows:
- City Council: Regular meeting, 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17
- Mayor's Forum: 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18
- City Council Goal Setting Study Session: 9 a.m., Thursday, March 19
- Planning Commission: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25
