Calistoga candidates for mayor, city council begin to turn out

As of Thursday afternoon, incumbent Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and incumbent Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega have pulled papers to run for re-election.

Calistoga’s resident Spiro Makras has also pulled papers to run for city council.

Those who have been issued filing papers are not official candidates until nomination papers have been qualified.

Along with the position of mayor, two city council seats, which are 4-year terms, are open this year, those of Lopez-Ortega and Michael Dunsford, who is also vice mayor.

Canning has run unopposed in the last three elections. He was first elected to the City Council in November 2010, and elected as mayor in November 2012. He was re-elected unopposed in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served as a councilmember since then. Both she and Dunsford also ran unopposed in 2016.

The City of Calistoga will be holding its General Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nomination papers must be filed with the City Clerk, by appointment only, no later than the close of business on Friday, Aug. 7. If one of the incumbents does not file for re-election, that deadline will be extended to Wednesday, Aug. 12.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

