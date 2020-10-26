Calistoga Cares Food Pantry overwhelmed with record number of families in need

Calistoga Cares is overwhelmed once again, trying to provide enough food to Calistoga’s families in need.

Pre-COVID, the food pantry was serving an average of 30-40 families each second and fourth Thursday of the month. In March, the number jumped to 150. By April it was 450, and on Oct. 14, 565 families lined up for food.

“We had extra prepared but it wasn’t enough. It’s been straining our capabilities pretty heavily, and we’re operating on a shoestring anyway,” said John Strasser, a longtime volunteer.

The recent spike has been brought on by a combination of factors including COVID-19, PG&E power outages (PSPS events), and the evacuation from the Glass Fire.

The pantry operates out of the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds where there is a storage area, but it’s not adequate. So one of the biggest strains on the volunteer operation is packing up the food for distribution, which can’t be done until the day before.

“Napa Food Bank will bring up 300 packed boxes, but we’ll have to pack up perishables, which has to be done pretty much last minute,” Strasser said.

The pantry can also use more volunteers to hand out the roughly 15 tons of food each giveaway day.