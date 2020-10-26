Calistoga Cares Food Pantry overwhelmed with record number of families in need

Calistoga Cares is overwhelmed once again, trying to provide enough food to Calistoga’s families in need.
Pre-COVID, the food pantry was serving an average of 30-40 families each second and fourth Thursday of the month. In March, the number jumped to 150. By April it was 450, and on Oct. 14, 565 families lined up for food.
“We had extra prepared but it wasn’t enough. It’s been straining our capabilities pretty heavily, and we’re operating on a shoestring anyway,” said John Strasser, a longtime volunteer.
The recent spike has been brought on by a combination of factors including COVID-19, PG&E power outages (PSPS events), and the evacuation from the Glass Fire.
The pantry operates out of the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds where there is a storage area, but it’s not adequate. So one of the biggest strains on the volunteer operation is packing up the food for distribution, which can’t be done until the day before.
“Napa Food Bank will bring up 300 packed boxes, but we’ll have to pack up perishables, which has to be done pretty much last minute,” Strasser said.
The pantry can also use more volunteers to hand out the roughly 15 tons of food each giveaway day.
“Our problem is we’ve been doing this now since March, and we’re beginning to lose volunteers from weariness. It’s hard work. We’re (serving) a car every 60 seconds, four cars at a time, in the three hours we’re open,” he said.
Along with food, the pantry also handed out nearly $15,000 in gift cards during the last distribution. A Florida-based foundation named GEM donated $100 Visa gift cards for Napa Valley areas most affected by the Glass Fire, and the pantry was blessed with a donation of 100 of the cards, for a total of $10,000.
The pantry also distributed 70 $25 gift cards and food boxes courtesy of Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection.
Toward the end of the day, when certain food items were depleted, the pantry also gave out 125 Cal-Mart gift cards.
Before this year's wildfires, the food pantry was starting to see declining numbers of families, down to about 320. But between the evacuation due to the Glass Fire, and PG&E’s PSPS events, people keep losing food in their refrigerators.
Strasser told the story of a woman living on Social Security, who, after losing food in a PSPS event, stocked up her refrigerator and freezer. Then the town was evacuated and she lost that food as well.
“It’s a vicious cycle,” he said.
Calistoga Cares’ recipients need to be Calistoga residents and registered with the food pantry. There used to be other requirements, but “that got thrown to the wind in an effort to take care of people in need. We just can’t get into details and handle the amount of people coming through,” Strasser said.
Those wishing to volunteer at the food pantry can meet at the Tubbs Building about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to help packing.
Monetary donations can be sent care of Calistoga Cares, CANV, attention Shirley King, 1766 Industrial Way, Napa CA, 95448.
Watch now: Calistoga Community Awards 2020
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!