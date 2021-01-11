Calistoga caught off-guard by PG&E testing new fire-prevention technology

The city has also “implored” the utility to do whatever work needs to be done on off hours, to minimize disruption.

When asked the cause of the outages on Jan. 6, the company replied with a statement that several disruptions occurred when placing the Calistoga substation back into service after crews completed the installation of the new equipment.

PG&E Spokesperson Deanna Contreras said the city was briefly told about the project during an overview of projects on Dec. 18. She also said PG&E had intended to inform the city of the new technology after testing was completed.

The company then announced upcoming testing starting Jan. 21, which may cause smaller power outages. The city will be given notice prior to that testing.

“We will work in partnership with the city when the dates are scheduled for each area, such as downtown, to ensure customers are prepared,” Contreras said. “PG&E will have extra crews on hand on these dates in the event more interruptions occur.”

Paul Doherty, PG&E community representative, offered that the company’s numerous fire hazard prevention efforts are on-going, done in flux and in stages as part of a larger plan.