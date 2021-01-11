Calistoga caught off-guard by PG&E testing new fire-prevention technology

Over the past couple of years, Pacific Gas & Electric has been installing new sensor technology in Calistoga as part of an on-going program intended to mitigate wildfire risks.
Calistoga is the first city in North America to test this technology which has been successfully used in Australia.
While this is good news for the city, and eventually other high-fire risk cities, city officials wish they had been told about it.
Testing of the new technology resulted in the city’s latest unannounced power disruptions Jan. 6, between 7 – 9 a.m. Approximately, 3,700 customers were affected, PG&E said.
Calistoga city officials, no pun intended, have been largely kept in the dark about PG&E’s operations within the city, and have repeatedly expressed frustration with the lack of communication.
City Manager Mike Kirn said the city had no knowledge of the new pilot project, nor of any possibility of a power disruption on Jan. 6.
“We seem to be at the end of the pipeline for communication,” he said. “(In the past) We have constantly told them they are not doing a good enough job with their messaging.”
The city has also “implored” the utility to do whatever work needs to be done on off hours, to minimize disruption.
When asked the cause of the outages on Jan. 6, the company replied with a statement that several disruptions occurred when placing the Calistoga substation back into service after crews completed the installation of the new equipment.
PG&E Spokesperson Deanna Contreras said the city was briefly told about the project during an overview of projects on Dec. 18. She also said PG&E had intended to inform the city of the new technology after testing was completed.
The company then announced upcoming testing starting Jan. 21, which may cause smaller power outages. The city will be given notice prior to that testing.
“We will work in partnership with the city when the dates are scheduled for each area, such as downtown, to ensure customers are prepared,” Contreras said. “PG&E will have extra crews on hand on these dates in the event more interruptions occur.”
Paul Doherty, PG&E community representative, offered that the company’s numerous fire hazard prevention efforts are on-going, done in flux and in stages as part of a larger plan.
“These are among the many innovations and technology solutions and demonstration projects that PG&E is leveraging and conducting. This is part of our broader effort to enhance our wildfire safety inspection efforts, and to improve our maintenance and optimize decision-making among our leaders,” he said.
Kirn said the installation of backup generators last year on lower Washington Street and the new technology project are positive things for the city, and PG&E should get in front of that with communication to the public about “why this happening, instead of crickets. I shouldn’t have to be the messenger for PG&E.”
New fire mitigation technology
Calistoga was chosen for the pilot project because of its susceptibility to high temperatures and winds, Doherty said, and over the past year, the new sensor technology has been integrated at the substation in Calistoga, and in various distribution lines around town.
According to PG&E, sensors, called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), can detect a downed line and almost immediately reduce the level of energy in the line automatically, to below a threshold where it would begin sparking.
REFCL works hand in hand with radio frequency monitoring technology which allows PG&E to detect emerging hazards such as an aging transformer, or encroaching vegetation, which could lead to an outage or start a fire, Doherty said.
PG&E started testing that technology on an electric distribution circuit in Calistoga in late 2019 — work that was completed in July 2020.
“We wanted to wait (to inform the city) that we were able to verify that these technologies did work,” Doherty said. “So now we’re able to predict when we think there could be some sort of risk or equipment failure by using this sensor technology.”
The company will also be looking at deploying the technology on a larger scale in other high fire threat areas
“More than 50% of PG&E’s service areas are high fire threat areas,” Doherty said.
Sensors vs. underground lines
Although the cost of any of these new technology investments was not immediately available, a common dollar amount quoted for underground power lines is about $4 million per mile.
Doherty said putting lines underground is something PG&E is “looking at in the future as a form of wildfire mitigation. That’s definitely part of our ongoing evolution and improvements to wildfire risk reduction.”
Meanwhile, “I think this is going to be a cost-effective approach,” he said.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.