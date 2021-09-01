 Skip to main content
Calistoga celebrates Back to School with fun and festivities

Food, fun, and community resources are the hallmarks of Calistoga’s annual Back to School Celebration, and even with COVID-19 precautions in place, this year was no exception.

Students and their families eagerly joined the festivities on the lawn of Calistoga Elementary School Aug. 27 to kick off the new school year, brought to the community by UpValley Family Centers and Calistoga Joint Unified School District.

Volunteers from Pacific Union College in Angwin were helping Celebrate Nation give out piles of free school supplies including backpacks, notebooks, folders, and markers. Based in San Jose and Los Angeles, Celebrate Nation coordinates with donors and delivers food and other necessities to those in need.

Raising awareness about Calistoga’s Stage II water emergency, Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega and the City’s Water Conservation Specialist, Mitchell Egert, handed out water conservation kits and answered questions.

Cal Fire and CHP provided safety information and glow-in-the-dark wrist bands. "Be safe, be seen" is the message.

The League Smart Cycling also had safety tips for bicycle riders and free bike lights — always use a white headlight and a red rear light when biking at night.

Adventist Health St. Helena’s mobile unit gave out free COVID-19 vaccines, and Mentis, Napa’s Center for Mental Health Services, provided families with information on new and existing services.

