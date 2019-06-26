The winners of the 2018 Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Community Awards were honored at a luncheon celebration Monday by their peers in Pioneer Park.
This year, the Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Jim Barnes for his two terms on the city council, serving as an active member and Adjunct of the Calistoga American Legion, and for his volunteer service at numerous community events throughout the year.
Michael Swanton, of Laura Michael Wines, was awarded Citizen of the Year; Rita Gatens for Volunteer of the Year; Blackbird of Calistoga for Business of the Year; Calistoga Farmers’ Market for Nonprofit of the Year; and Rose Beck, Carol Bush, and Steve Flynn have been honored for their work on the Tractor Parade Committee with the Spirit of Calistoga Award.
Mayor Chris Canning outlined a number of Barnes’ volunteer efforts since he and his wife, Bev, moved to Calistoga in 2001. Among those, Barnes has been a championing advocate for veterans, serving as an active member with the American Legion, and was instrumental in fundraising and getting the veterans memorial built at Logvy Park. He’s been a Calistoga Rotary member for the last 17 years, has volunteered with the Lighted Tractor Parade for the past 10 years, and has also been picking up food from Napa for the local food bank for the past 10 years. Among his other volunteer efforts he has tutored and read at the Calistoga Elementary School.
“Serving on the city council he was a financial hawk but at the same time a very strong social advocate. He was critical with part of the negotiation team in the (sale of) the Napa Valley Fairgrounds,” Canning said. “He served his country and continues to serve his community every day. Nobody in this community can doubt the impact both Bev and Jim have had on the community. Calistoga is a better place today because of people like Jim and Bev.”
Barnes said he was surprised when he found out he won, and had no idea he had even been nominated.
“This is indeed a rare honor. It has been my great honor and pleasure to serve this community,” he said. “I’m blown away by the breadth and depth of feeling this community engenders. I couldn’t be more proud of Calistoga or more proud to live here.”
Citizen of the Year Mike Swanton, honored for his numerous efforts in the community, encouraged everyone to stay involved.
“Today I feel like the luckiest man on Earth because I live in Calistoga. Calistoga rules,” he said.