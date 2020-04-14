Calistoga Chamber of Commerce appoints Kyse as new executive director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Board of Directors for the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Bruce Kyse, former Publisher of The Press Democrat newspaper in Santa Rosa.

Kyse was publisher of The Santa Rosa Media Group from 2005-2013. The Media Group, which was owned by the New York Times until 2012, included The Press Democrat, North Bay Business Journal, Petaluma Argus-Courier and the PD Media Lab.

Kyse was the executive editor of The Press Democrat for nine years, before accepting the position as publisher of Winetoday.com in 1999. He co-founded the start-up wine website under the ownership of The New York Times. Following the dot com burst, Kyse went on to be vice president from 2000-2005 overseeing the New York Times Regional Newspaper Group headquartered in Tampa, Fl.

During Kyse's’ tenure as editor at The Press Democrat, the paper won the Pulitzer Prize for Best News Photo. Additionally, he served twice as a jurist on the Pulitzer Prize selection committee.

Kyse and his wife, Robin, currently own a small commercial vineyard in San Andreas. For two years, after moving to the foothills in 2015, Kyse was publisher of the Calaveras Enterprise and Sierra Lodestar.