Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Troy Campbell has announced his last day of service will be March 31.
“It has been my honor and privilege to have been entrusted to lead the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. We have achieved many successes and have just ended our most successful fundraising event to date with the Winter in the Wineries Passport," he said in a statement on on Friday. "However, after much reflection, I have decided to return to my home state of Washington to be closer to family, friends and my partner.”
Campbell began as director in October 2018 after the departure of Executive Director Chris Canning. He moved to California from Washington in 2010, and prior to accepting the position with the chamber, Campbell served as the executive director for the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District.
“It is with regret that we accept Troy’s resignation," said Pam Ingalls, current Chamber Board of Directors Chair in the statement. “He brought experience, energy and fresh ideas to build on the Chamber’s solid foundation during his time here. We wish him the best of luck as he transitions back to his home state.”
The Board of Directors has established a search committee for Campbell’s successor and will initiate the process immediately. The job posting, including responsibilities and qualifications, will be published through various industry-related websites. Inquiries or resumes and cover letters specific to the job opening should be sent to jobs@calistogachamber.net. No telephone inquiries or paper resumes will be accepted.