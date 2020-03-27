Calistoga Chamber provides state, county resources for employers and employees

Calistoga Chamber provides state, county resources for employers and employees

Whether you've lost your job and/or your business has been affected by COVID-19, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce https://chamber.visitcalistoga.com/ has put together a comprehensive collection of resources for businesses and employees. You don’t need to be a member of the chamber to access the resources, and the information is available in English and Spanish.

The online COVID-19 Resource Center also provides state and county updates on orders and regulations, and a vast number of links including how to file for unemployment insurance, tax assistance, loans, and travel industry resources. There are also direct links to the state Employment Development Department.  

Also available is an online survey to let the city know how your business has been affected by the coronavirus.

Call the Chamber at (707) 942-6333 for more information. 

