Calistoga Chamber reports tough 2020, new strategies for 2021

Marketing Calistoga as a destination in 2020 was a challenge the city’s Chamber of Commerce had never seen before, but Chamber officials are prepared for a brighter 2021.
In March, travel was halted by the pandemic. Two major wildfires threatened the city in the fall. The city was beset by numerous power outages. As revenue from TOT (hotel tax) was expected to drop by 50%, the city cut the Chamber’s funding by 35%.
The result was a loss of $78,000, but the marketing organization has enough financial reserves to get through the pandemic, said Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s executive director, during the Chamber’s annual financial report given via Zoom Jan. 28.
Membership in the chamber was down by 49 members, but is still at 86% retention, which is close to the national average, Kyse said.
Calistoga saw several downtown business close in 2020 due to the loss of visitors. The city lost three wineries in the wildfires.
“The losses in 2020 from the financial impact is one thing. But the impact on families and businesses is another. This has affected everybody,” Kyse said.
As a result, the Chamber employed strategies to cut expenses, mostly in print advertising, including airline magazines. The Welcome Center was closed most of the year, though staff was still taking calls, available for online chat, and providing facemasks and COVID-19 signs for businesses.
The Chamber used $50,000 of its reserves last year and refocused its marketing strategies by promoting the town locally with incentives including Takeout Tuesday and Friendship Friday. The Chamber also emphasized what is open with the message “We are following the protocols. Order takeout and shop local."
The Chamber shifted and reimagined events like the community awards lunch, which was replaced with video. Social media promotions shifted to outdoor experiences and COVID-compliant holiday events.
In a painful setback, Chamber staff spent months planning a drive-by tractor event to replace the annual Lighted Tractor Parade, coordinating with city, county, local merchants, and was set with 20 tractors. At the last minute, however, the city had to pull the permit when the Regional Stay at Home order was imminent.
Through the TID (Tourism Improvement District), the Chamber gave out $89,000 in grants in 2020, down from $229,000 the previous year, as local activities and events were cancelled and cutbacks were made.
Events, promotion in 2021
Despite the pandemic, Instagram followers from 2019-2020 increased from 8,600 to 15,900. Facebook and Twitter followers also increased by 45,000 over the year, Kyse reported.
Looking ahead, the 400 Silverado Trail resort (Four Seasons) is planning to open in the next few months, and Calistoga Motor Lodge is set to open its new restaurant.
“There is investment here and this is encouraging,” Kyse said. With 70% of marketing funds available this year, “We’re in a position to rebound when we can. The immediate focus is the drive market in Bay Area and SoCal. These are the most likely travelers."
Kyse also noted the popular band National Park Radio has already been booked for Concerts in the Park.
“Nothing is off the table this year,” he said.
The Chamber is working on a coordinated Upvalley marketing campaign with the Chambers in St. Helena and Yountville to promote Upvalley businesses.
WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA COMMUNITY AWARDS 2020
SEE PHOTOS FROM CALISTOGA'S LIGHTED TRACTOR PARADE IN 2019
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
