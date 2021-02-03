Calistoga Chamber reports tough 2020, new strategies for 2021

Marketing Calistoga as a destination in 2020 was a challenge the city’s Chamber of Commerce had never seen before, but Chamber officials are prepared for a brighter 2021.

In March, travel was halted by the pandemic. Two major wildfires threatened the city in the fall. The city was beset by numerous power outages. As revenue from TOT (hotel tax) was expected to drop by 50%, the city cut the Chamber’s funding by 35%.

The result was a loss of $78,000, but the marketing organization has enough financial reserves to get through the pandemic, said Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s executive director, during the Chamber’s annual financial report given via Zoom Jan. 28.

Membership in the chamber was down by 49 members, but is still at 86% retention, which is close to the national average, Kyse said.

Calistoga saw several downtown business close in 2020 due to the loss of visitors. The city lost three wineries in the wildfires.

“The losses in 2020 from the financial impact is one thing. But the impact on families and businesses is another. This has affected everybody,” Kyse said.