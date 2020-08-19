Calistoga City Clerk tenders resignation

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Calistoga City Clerk Kendall Rose-Granucci has given her resignation, effective Aug. 20.
Rose-Granucci has served as city clerk since January. She replaced interim Deputy City Clerk Melissa Velasquez, who filled in following the departure of City Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby, who served from February until November 2019.
Camacho-Werby replaced Kathy Flamson, who served for five years and retired at the end of 2018.
Rose-Granucci said she will be taking a new position as City Clerk in Petaluma starting Sept. 15.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cynthia Sweeney
The Weekly Calistogan Editor
Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.