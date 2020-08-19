You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga City Clerk tenders resignation

Calistoga City Clerk tenders resignation

Calistoga City Hall
Anne Ward Ernst

Calistoga City Clerk Kendall Rose-Granucci has given her resignation, effective Aug. 20.

Rose-Granucci has served as city clerk since January. She replaced interim Deputy City Clerk Melissa Velasquez, who filled in following the departure of City Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby, who served from February until November 2019.

Camacho-Werby replaced Kathy Flamson, who served for five years and retired at the end of 2018.

Rose-Granucci said she will be taking a new position as City Clerk in Petaluma starting Sept. 15.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

