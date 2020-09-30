Calistoga City Council candidates weigh in on issues

Editors note: This is the first in a two-part series covering the League of Women Voter’s forum for Calistoga City Council Candidates which took place Sept. 24.
In an election year marked by COVID-19 and the related financial fallout, two first-time candidates are challenging incumbents Michael Dunsford and Irais Lopez-Ortega for two seats on the city council. Lisa Gift is a business person and mother, and Spiro Makras is also a family and business person.
Michal Dunsford has co-owned and operated Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery with his mother, Rosie, for more than 20 years. He has served on the city council since 2004, and as vice-mayor since 2006. Dunsford has also served on several committees, including Affordable Housing Calistoga. “That has given me a lot of experience and insight on how city government works,” he said.
Lisa Gift is a 10-year resident of Calistoga. She’s a small business owner, homeowner and is raising a family. “I understand firsthand the challenges and what it takes to make it all work. I feel the council needs a voice for the family members and working class of our community. If elected I will work tirelessly for the workforce and proponents of healthy growth,” she said.
Irais Lopez-Ortega has lived in Calistoga for 20 years. As a mother of two, she became involved in the school district, and has served on the city council for the past eight years. She has also served as representing Calistoga in the League of Cities at the state level. “Over the last eight years, I have been learning how the government system works, and why we need to follow the rules and regulations. I’ve been involved in the Latino community, raising their voices,” she said.
Spiro Makras has a background in both small business and the corporate world, in the food and beverage industry, and an education in architecture and engineering. He is also a family man, married for 40 years with two children. He and his wife moved to Calistoga in 2013. He has served on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee and said “I hope to serve Calistoga in a new and different role as a councilmember.”
Purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds
The city’s long and drawn-out effort to purchase the Napa County Fairgrounds from the county was derailed at the eleventh hour by the financial fallout from COVID-19. Candidates unanimously expressed their support for the use of the property for community events and activities, however, for the most part are unsure how to proceed with the purchase. Dunsford singled himself out by seriously questioning the prudence of the purchase during a time of financial crisis and offering a possible solution.
“I have big concerns about the fairgrounds. I absolutely value the fairgrounds for what it offers our community … The problem is that it’s a massive liability. To acquire and take ownership of the fairgrounds is going to cost us millions of dollars to bring it up to ADA compliance and other standards. To take ownership is going to cost city millions to upgrade and presents a real challenge It made sense a year ago due to our financial situation, but due to COVID-19 that was wiped out,” he said. “We should work with the county to bring in third financial entity and work carefully towards the purchase.”
Gift said she applauds the council for not accepting the county’s most recent offer to lease the property while incurring operating costs. She advocated analyzing how the purchase can be lucrative along with dealing with the upgrades, and keeping the community activities. “It can be a great asset to community. Preservation of those grounds within our city is very important,” she said.
Lopez-Ortega said she realizes how important the fairgrounds is to the community, and due to COVID-19 the city couldn’t finish negotiations, but is continuing to work with county for a good outcome. “I’m willing to work hard to be sure the fairgrounds belongs to Calistoga,” she said.
Makras said “It’s a wonderful opportunity for Calistoga to be used for parks, and entertainment venues ... I would encourage city council to go forward with the purchase, I’m not sure why they hesitated other than of course financials. That being said I think we should proceed and purchase it.”
Housing and growth
Candidates were asked how they would balance maintaining Calistoga’s small-town character, while fulfilling housing needs, balanced with increasing revenue.
Makras said that with regards to growth, “We follow the General Plan. I don’t think we rezone, it’s shortsighted. We have many lots available in Calistoga. When (portions of the General Plan) come up for renewal, if it’s appropriate we modify the General Plan, but you have to look at the impact on the entire community,” he said. “You can make modifications to the way zoning is done, but before you modify the general plan, take into consideration the impacts on the entire community.”
Dunsford cited the Urban Design Plan, a subset of the General Plan which he was responsible for generating, and which re-established much of the city’s zoning. “It basically created a blueprint for the planning commission so that when projects come before them they have guiding principles in making decisions. Of course, how do you balance, when people own property and have a right to develop with protecting the rural character of our town … We have to preserve the character of our town, but we have no choice but to grow but we do have some say in how we grow, so it’s controlled development that’s going to become an asset for our community.”
Gift said that first and foremost, we all care about preservation of the city’s character. “The last thing I want to see here is the city to blow up and be something that it’s not, currently,” she said. With regard to housing, “There are close to 40 acres within the city that can be zoned for housing. Not just middle-income apartments, but single housing that people can actually afford to buy. It should be a top priority.”
Lopez-Ortega spoke about finding and maintaining a balance. “We have to balance our General Plan, and the needs of our residents, and balance our budget,” she said. “We have to take into consideration all the facts,” and come up with a plan so that all residents can enjoy quality of life. “And provide housing for all levels of income and different sizes of families including seniors and our workforce. It’s a very long term plan we have to keep working on.”
Next week, candidates weigh on TOT tax and water rates.
