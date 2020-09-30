Calistoga City Council candidates weigh in on issues

Dunsford cited the Urban Design Plan, a subset of the General Plan which he was responsible for generating, and which re-established much of the city’s zoning. “It basically created a blueprint for the planning commission so that when projects come before them they have guiding principles in making decisions. Of course, how do you balance, when people own property and have a right to develop with protecting the rural character of our town … We have to preserve the character of our town, but we have no choice but to grow but we do have some say in how we grow, so it’s controlled development that’s going to become an asset for our community.”

Gift said that first and foremost, we all care about preservation of the city’s character. “The last thing I want to see here is the city to blow up and be something that it’s not, currently,” she said. With regard to housing, “There are close to 40 acres within the city that can be zoned for housing. Not just middle-income apartments, but single housing that people can actually afford to buy. It should be a top priority.”