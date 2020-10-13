Calistoga City Council candidates weigh in on TOT tax, water rates

Gift also said the downtown area needs to be revitalized, but said the city also needs to look at the TOT tax as not being such a major portion of revenue. “I’m proud of the TOT taxes in place, as they have gone into so many amazing social programs, however we are seeing some serious main street blight. I think part of that is the rent that businesses cannot afford to pay to stay in business with what’s in place.” She suggested the city could explore vacancy taxes for empty storefronts, and “other sources of revenue. Before COVID-19 we were in a really good place, but would need to look at the budget over a long-term period.”

Lopez-Ortega noted that Calistoga has been a tourist town for many years. “As a business we have to invest in the town to make it more beautiful and attractive.” That means the city might have to look at implementing extra back property tax. “We also have to think about the residents. We can’t only think about the tourists bringing in money. What do the residents want to see?” That includes doing more outreach to see what everyone wants, “Not just my opinion but everybody’s opinion so we can come up with a better long-term plan for our town.”