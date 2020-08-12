× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga ballot for the Nov. 3 election is set, with four candidates vying for two city council seats, and incumbent Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning running unopposed for another two-year term.

The deadline to file was Aug. 7.

Running for the four-year terms on the city council are the incumbents Irais Lopez-Ortega and Michael Dunsford, and challengers and Calistoga residents Spiro Makras and Lisa Gift.

The following are statements issued by the candidates:

Chris Canning

It will be my responsibility as the candidate for mayor to renew my commitment to serve our city to the best of my abilities and to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number of Calistogans. I will continue to treat all with dignity and respect and maintain an atmosphere of transparency, logic, and openness to the free expression of ideas and concerns. Not all decisions will be popular, but all voices will continue to be heard. We are a diverse community of people with varied interests and desires. We are faced with new challenges that will take hard work by all of us to persevere.

It will be your responsibility as voters to select the two best candidates of the four people running for City Council positions. All I ask is that you consider their understanding of our community, their knowledge of the issues, and their passion for serving Calistoga. Their positions should be based on facts and not based on simple statements made for the sole purpose of being provocative. Saying something is far easier than doing something. Exercise your entire right to vote and select two candidates that will help make Calistoga a better place for all.

Michael Dunsford

I’m running for City Council for a fifth term because there are issues that I care about that I believe still require my involvement. Most importantly, the Council needs to continue its prioritization of new housing that’s affordable to our workforce. As a business owner who knows the struggles of finding qualified staff, and with two new resorts about to open, it’s essential that we maintain adequate staffing levels to support all of our businesses, including the City of Calistoga and school district. Second, the County’s interest in selling the Napa County Fairgrounds offers the City a unique set of opportunities. We need progressive ideas on how to improve the community event spaces, retain the open space, and create other benefits that have yet to be presented. Lastly, I remain committed to making improvements to our downtown so that we retain economic viability in a very competitive tourist industry. This becomes even more challenging during a global pandemic and requires a vision and attention to detail, qualities that I believe I possess. We always need to be working to improve our town. It will make our visitors want to return and improve the lives of those who live in Calistoga.

Lisa Gift

I grew up in a small town, much like Calistoga and I have lived here for 10 years. I care deeply about our community, our residents, and our safety. If elected, I will work tirelessly to be a voice for the families, workforce, and business owners of Calistoga, and will add diversity and a new perspective to the City Council. As a councilwoman, I will strive to preserve what we all love about Calistoga in tandem with a strong focus on healthy growth. Over the years I have been outspoken on many issues, and I am not afraid to use my voice for change and stand up for what is right. I am an advocate for civil rights and support diversity and inclusivity of all groups. I will listen to all opinions and ideas in the effort to represent my constituents in a thoughtful way. As a small business owner, mom, and resident, I understand first hand the challenges of balancing life, work, and raising a family in this beautiful place we are all blessed to call home.

Irais Lopez-Ortega

Eight years ago, I had the privilege to be appointed as a council member for this community that I call my home. These eight years have been very challenging for me and for the rest of our Council due to many situations that have happened, mostly caused by natural disasters. Now COVID-19 is affecting all of us emotionally, socially and financially. I decided to run this time because I believe that there is still much to be done to keep improving the lives of our residents, including our seniors, our working families, as well as the whole community. I want to keep representing the people who have no way to vote, speak, or have a voice in the decisions that take place in this city as well as the county and state level. Calistoga is a great community to grow a family, to work, and to retire. That’s why all the groups should work together to maintain the unique charm of our town but also to improve the lives of our residents. I hope that I can continue to have your support during the upcoming elections so I can keep doing my job for this wonderful town. Reach me at Iraisalop@aol.com or 707-294-8379. Most important, get out and vote.

Spiro Makras

Calistoga is an amazing city with so much history and potential. As a small business owner and community volunteer, I understand the improvements we need in our city. We should preserve our historic past and actively pursue new ideas to ensure a brighter future for us all. We need to find creative ways to protect the unique character of our city, to enhance our community services, and rebuild our local retail. We need to make our streets safe and inviting for walkers, cyclists, and to calm traffic. We must address the balance of jobs and housing, considering ways both to enhance job creation and to increase our available housing. We need a plan to allow Calistoga to thrive in a sustainable way well into the future. To learn more about me and my vision for our city, or to contact my campaign, please visit: https://www.electspiromakras.com/ Let’s help Calistoga achieve its full potential. Let’s make change together.

