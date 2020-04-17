Calistoga City Council regular meeting scheduled for April 21

If you choose not to attend the meeting but wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment via email by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, to the city clerk at kgranucci@ci.calistoga.ca.us and the comment will be included in the record but not read during the meeting.

If you are watching the live stream and wish to comment on a specific agenda item as it is being heard please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, to the city clerk at the same email address. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record.