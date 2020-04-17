Calistoga City Council regular meeting scheduled for April 21

The Calistoga City Council will meet at a regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, April 21, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
The meeting will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 social-distancing order of 6 feet, and people at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus, and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. Residents are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28. The meeting video will be available on the city website at www.ci.calistoga.ca.us by noon on Wednesday, April 22.
At the meeting, the council will discuss the Community Enrichment Grant program, designed to provide $30,000 in funding to non-profit activities which provide benefit to the community. City staff is proposing the council follow the same practice as in previous years, with the application deadline in May.
The city will also receive input regarding individual councilmember budget requests for Fiscal Year 2020-21. Upcoming budget goal setting workshops are scheduled for Thursday, May 7, and, if needed, Tuesday, May 12.
Also on the agenda, staff is recommending the city council accept the planning commission's General Plan Annual Report, received at a public meeting on February 26, to be filed with the State.
If you choose not to attend the meeting but wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment via email by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, to the city clerk at kgranucci@ci.calistoga.ca.us and the comment will be included in the record but not read during the meeting.
If you are watching the live stream and wish to comment on a specific agenda item as it is being heard please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, to the city clerk at the same email address. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record.
