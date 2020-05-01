Calistoga City Council regular meeting scheduled for May 5

The Calistoga City Council will meet at a regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
At the meeting the city will discuss various projects to be funded by a State of California Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Projects include looking into the feasibility of using Calistoga's private geothermal wells to power mobile home parks; providing funds for UpValley Family Centers to add additional staff; and the restoration of The Green Church for use as a community center, office/multi-purpose space for various up valley community organizations and a performing arts venue.
The city will also receive input regarding individual councilmember budget requests for Fiscal Year 2020-21, for upcoming budget goal setting workshops.
You are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28 or on the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the City YouTube channel immediately following the meeting and will be uploaded to the city website, ci.calistoga.ca.us, by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, via email to the City Clerk at kgranucci@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.
