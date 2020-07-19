Calistoga City Council regularly scheduled virtual meeting July 21

The Calistoga City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, to discuss emergency preparations for Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.
Also is the agenda is consideration to commit $310,000 for environmental and preliminary engineering services for the Conn Creek Bridge Water Pipe Crossing Project.
The council will also review the Silver Rose Resort Project, which is in good faith compliance with the terms and conditions of the project's development agreement.
Residents can participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 881-4024-2474, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140242474?pwd=OHVScDhYS1JQRHZZZTB3a2RySkN1Zz09, enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
See the full agenda on the city's website.
