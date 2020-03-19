Calistoga City Council schedules special meeting on COVID-19 for Friday, March 20

The Calistoga City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday, March 20, at 11:30 a.m., to consider ratifying the city manager’s proclamation of a local emergency, and to discuss financial impacts for the city associated with COVID-19.
The city will also discuss issues associated with Napa County's Shelter at Home Order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
The meeting will be held at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., and in compliance with county orders regarding public meetings, provisions will be made for remote participation in the meeting. Social distancing measures will also be implemented for those who decide to attend in-person.
Residents are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the city's website at www.ci.calistoga.ca.us no later than 11:30 a.m., on Monday, March 23.
If you are watching the live stream and wish to comment on a specific agenda item as it is being heard, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, to the city clerk at kgranucci@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the chair.
The full meeting agenda can be seen at the city's website.
