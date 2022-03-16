Calistoga City Council sends Aurora Cottages expansion back to planning commission

Given the prospect of legal action, the City of Calistoga is being forced to take a closer look at the finer details of its building codes with regard to bed and breakfast establishments, and how much effect their guests have on neighboring properties.

Upon appeal to the City Council, a use permit formerly approved by the Planning Commission for the expansion of Aurora Park Cottages on Foothill Boulevard was sent back on Tuesday to the commission for further refinement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Aurora's seven private guest cottages at 1807 Foothill Blvd. have been in use since the early 1950s. In 2020, planning commissioners approved the addition of three more cottages. Due to delays in construction attributed to the pandemic, renewal of the permit was approved by the commission again in February.

Attorney Thomas Adams represents the owners at 1819 Foothill Blvd., Michael Glover and Curtis Wilhelm. They have objected that the expansion violates city codes, and expressed concerns about the use of a shared driveway, emergency vehicle access, CEQA findings, and more.

Aurora Cottages property owner David Patel told the council that given the neighbors' dispute, "Moving forward with this project doesn't make a lot of sense from our standpoint. We are certainly willing to work with our neighbor in a reasonable manner, but in our opinion our neighbor is not willing to compromise in any way.”

At a Planning Commission meeting in 2020, Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes said the dispute was an issue between property owners and not for commissioners to address. This was confirmed by Planning Associate Samantha Thomas, stating the city does not get involved in private easement disputes. Thomas also noted that parking, fire access, fire abatement, and other requirements were reviewed twice by various City departments.

In a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, Planning Director Jeff Mitchem backed the Commission’s decision, highlighting in yellow the appeal issues and staff findings point by point, explaining allowances in the code.

But despite the planning department’s detailed account of specific code adherences by the applicant, and various claims of code violations by the appellant, the sticking point for the Council was the implied area of usage for visitors to the Cottages with proximity to a residential neighbor.

Councilmember Don Williams questioned the requirement that half of the B&B property be used as a residence. He pointed out that visitors would be inclined to use more of the property's parking and recreation areas, and “floor area does not equal use.”

Williams then made a motion to uphold the appeal, which was not supported by Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega or Councilmember Gary Kraus. Mayor Chris Canning was recused due to living in proximity to the property, and Councilmember Lisa Gift was absent.

Kraus questioned just how the calculation of the 49% has been made with regard to other such properties in town. He told Mitchem, “I don’t want to do something to one person that we haven’t done before.” He then made a motion to remand the project back to the planning commission, which was backed by Lopez-Ortega, and opposed by Williams.